grey’s-anatomy-season-16:-5-best-moments-from-the-last-supper

ELLEN POMPEO Talk about an awkward Grey’s Anatomy family dinner…Grey’s Anatomy spent most of “The Last Supper” in the Avery/Weber household in the midst of a very awkward family dinner. And no, it’s not because of Jackson and Maggie; well, not just them. As we’ve seen in the previous weeks, the build-up to Catherine and Richard’s separation has been gaining momentum, and it finally reached a head this week.I can’t say that I particularly care about this storyline, considering they’ve been dragging it for so long. Whatever the case may be, Grey’s Anatomy trudges along as Catherine and Richard struggle to tell Jackson and Maggie their truth–while Avery’s new girlfriend, Vic, and her work friend, Dean.Let’s just say things don’t go exactly as planned, and we have yet to find out how the series is going to handle Justin Chambers’ exit from the show. Now, let’s discuss this episode, shall we?Hi, Dean?Luckily, Jackson’s girlfriend, Vic, brought along some moral support during the awkward Weber/Avery family dinner. Dean, one of Vic’s coworkers, tagged along, and let’s just we were very thankful for it.Having Dean there definitely made the entire episode more tolerable. He was the guy who brought ease and calm during a very tense dinner. Not to mention, he’s hilarious.Thank you, Dean, for making this very long “blah” Grey’s Anatomy episode a little more tolerable this week! We appreciate you.Levi and his uncle SaulThis was a wonderful and beautiful story in this episode! I wasn’t expecting it, but it certainly made the episode more heartfelt. After learning that his Uncle Saul is in the hospital, Levi goes to pay him a visit along with Nico.He decides to come out to his uncle and within moments, Saul passes away. Levi blames himself for killing his uncle with his truth but he soon learns that Saul was harboring the very same secret. In what seemed like a moment where Levi would carry guilt for the rest of his life, transformed into a magical story.Is everyone going to Pac-North?I’m not sure where Grey’s Anatomy is headed with this shift in hospitals, but are we looking to merge once again? It hasn’t happened in a very, very long time but it seems like Grey Sloan is losing a lot of its doctors to Pac-North.After the awkward family dinner, we learned that Richard wants Maggie to join the cardio department at Pac-North—and she’s considering it! Are we reaching the end days of Grey’s or is it truly just signs of another hospital merger?Tune in.The awkward family dinnerI know, I know, I keep talking about the awkward family dinner, but we really need to dissect it here. For weeks now, Catherine and Richard’s marriage has been falling apart. While I’m not sure why this story matters, there was an entire episode dedicated to it.The purpose of the family dinner was to share the news with Maggie and Jackson. That didn’t happen until the very end, and it wasn’t shared until Jackson revealed how much he admired their marriage.Let’s just it doesn’t bode well for Jackson’s confidence and it’s bound to get in the way of his and Dean’s budding relationship.R.I.P., Catherine and Richard’s relationship (finally)By the end of this Grey’s Anatomy episode, there’s finally some direction as to where Catherine and Richard’s relationship is heading. After the dinner, Catherine attempts to reconcile with Richard, but he’s basically over it at this point.We’ve seen how petty Catherine can be, but this one might just take the cake. After Richard rejects her “apology”, Catherine’s impatience reaches an all-time high. It doesn’t help that she learns Maggie is planning on leaving Seattle Grace and thinking about joining Pac-North.Out of sheer pettiness, Catherine decides she’s going to buy Pac-North so she can have ownership. Yikes.Well, this just got a little more awkward, didn’t they?