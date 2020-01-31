grey’s-anatomy-season-16:-5-best-moments-from-help-me-through-the-night

GREY’S ANATOMY – “Help Me Through the Night” – Following the car crash at Joe’s Bar and subsequent rescue efforts led by the Station 19 firefighters, Grey Sloan doctors work through the night to save the lives of their colleagues. Meanwhile, Amelia worries about sharing her pregnancy revelation with Link. Owen and Teddy take a big step, and Bailey deals with grief over her recent loss when “Grey’s Anatomy” returns THURSDAY, JAN. 23 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal) CHANDRA WILSON

Grey’s Anatomy season 16 returned with a dramatic midseason premiere, titled “Help Me Through the Night.”

Grey’s Anatomy didn’t miss a beat as it returned from its midseason break with the highly-anticipated Station 19 crossover. Things were a hot mess when we last left our motley crew of good-looking doctors. After a car crashes into Joe’s bar, things get pretty hectic and stressful for everyone.

I am happy to report that Ben and Avery were inside the bar (don’t worry, they make it out alive!) and took care of business in any way they could. Things were touch and go for a while, and while almost everyone made it out alive, it was all very stressful for anyone watching.

There were plenty of moments to talk about from this week’s Grey’s Anatomy, so without further ado–let’s get right into it! And remember to share your favorite moments in the comments below!

Webber and Owen’s return

One complaint I have about Grey’s Anatomy is the fact that we’ve lost some of our original characters to the other hospital. And now with Justin Chambers gone from the series, we’ve also lost Alex Karev.

This is why I was over the moon excited to see Webber and Owen come back to help with Joe’s Bar crisis and lend a helping hand. They belong at Grey Sloan, and I missed their dynamic and chemistry with the other characters. I’m really hoping something shifts moving forward so we can get both of them back at Grey Sloan.

Helm forgives Schmidt (finally!)

After having a near-death experience, Helm has finally forgiven Schmidt for tattling on Meredith. This storyline had been dragging for quite a while so it’s good to see that they’ve wrapped it up. Plus, Meredith herself has forgiven and forgotten Schmidt for what happened, so it’s about time Helm did, too.

Nothing like two friends facing death to bring them even closer together.

Side note: I love their friendship and how Nico has seamlessly come into it. They’re all so adorable!

Teddy and Owen get engaged!

Congratulations are in order for the couple who have literally been through it all. After all the “will they, won’t they” and the “oh, they’re definitely over forever”, the two have finally decided to tie the knot.

It took Owen a long time to get there, and ironically, it was Koracick’s kindness towards him that ultimately got him to propose. Of course, this happiness may be short-lived if Amelia’s baby ends up being Owen’s baby instead of Link’s.

Please, don’t do that, Grey’s Anatomy. We love Amelia and Link together! Can’t everyone just be happy with their people for once?

Miranda breaks down

A huge shout-out to Chandra Wilson for one hell of a performance in this episode! I honestly haven’t seen such a riveting and powerful story arc for her in a long time. After losing the baby, Miranda isn’t exactly in a great mind space.

Between the two episodes, you can see Miranda’s patience wearing thin and her emotions getting out of control. Between losing the baby and Ben getting stuck in the bar, Miranda completely loses it when Weber tries to talk to her.

All the pain Miranda is feeling comes across on the screen powerfully, and watching her find comfort with Richard is exactly what the scene needed. Best moment of the episode!

Maggie has been served

Maggie Pierce has been fairly M.I.A. in Grey’s Anatomy ever since her breakup with Jackson and the death of her cousin. We don’t really see her in the crossover until the final moments when DeLuca shows up to ask for her help with Meredith.

There isn’t much progress on that front, however, Maggie gets served with a wrongful death lawsuit. Ugh, as if feeling responsible for her cousin’s death wasn’t enough, now she’s being sued for it?! Come on, Grey’s Anatomy. Why are you playing with our emotions?