grey’s-anatomy-season-16:-5-best-moments-from-a-hard-pill-to-swallow

SARAH RAFFERTY, MIA LYNN BANGUNAN From Suits to Grey’s Anatomy, Sarah Rafferty begins her multi-episode arc in season 16, episode 11, “A Hard Pill To Swallow.”Grey’s Anatomy has had a great many guest stars over the course of 16 seasons, and this week, they brought one of my favorites, Suits star Sarah Rafferty. She presents as a patient who comes in to have a routine appendectomy. Of course, nothing ever works out as it should and she suddenly becomes one of Grey Sloan’s mystery illness patients.Amongst her storyline, there is plenty of Grey’s Anatomy drama to go around. There is still no mention of why Karev is suddenly MIA. How long will they say he’s visiting his mother? I’m really hoping they bring his story some justice. He’s one of the original characters with the strongest character development. He deserves a proper send-off!And while we’re talking about drama, I have to mention how uncool it is that the Link and Amelia’s story may be coming to an end. The reason behind this is because he might not be the father of her baby. Just when Owen was starting to find a happily after too!Grey’s Anatomy is really killing us with these storylines, so without further ado, let’s talk about this week’s episode!Link, you might not be the fatherPoor, poor Link. When he first came onto Grey’s Anatomy, I wasn’t his biggest fan. He seemed like yet another arrogant doctor who couldn’t see past his status and profession. But he very quickly made a place for himself in our hearts, and now I can’t imagine the series without him.Particularly, I’ve loved his relationship with Amelia and was so excited when it was taking a more serious direction with their future child. Now those dreams may be crushed after Amelia found out she’s a bit more pregnant than she thought.This means the baby might not be Link’s, but Owen’s instead. Blurg, blurg, BLURG!Link has been pretty freaking awesome this entire time, but even he has his limits. Amelia didn’t want to do a paternity test and wanted to rely on the love she and Link have come to share. But let’s be real, it is not as simple as that, which is exactly why Link is honest and forward with her about what he wants.At the very least, he wants a paternity test to find out who the father of the child is.I’m really rooting for this couple. Come on Grey’s Anatomy, give us a couple to root for!The end of the road for Richard and Catherine–maybe?Okay, this story needs to come to a conclusion. I don’t even understand why we’re still focused on it at all. The end of this week’s episode brought Richard and Catherine face-to-face after quite some time.And over this period of time, it’s become glaringly obvious they need to part ways. I just wish Grey’s Anatomy would end their arc together once and for all. There’s no point in keeping it around, and if there is, I think it’s due time they get there a bit quicker.Apparently, things are not working, and Catherine says, “I think it’s time for us to have a much bigger conversation.” That doesn’t sound good at all, but maybe it will finally bring this dragging story to an end.Hello Sarah Rafferty!We all love the cameos on Grey’s Anatomy, but this one takes the cake! Sarah Rafferty guest stars as a difficult patient with an illness that can’t quite be diagnosed. DeLuca and Bailey work feverishly hard to figure out what could be going, but they’ve had very little luck.What’s interesting about her story is her relationship with her kids. They seem very attached to her, and I think that the entire dynamic will come into play as the episodes go on. There’s something to be taken from that part of her guest arc–so keep an eye out!Where’s Teddy’s engagement ring?In Leo’s stomach, that’s where! After years of waiting and anticipating, Owen finally proposed to Teddy. But by this week’s episode, she already lost the ring and is frantically running around Grey Sloan looking for it.I thought this entire plot point would turn into some dramatic moment for Teddy where she questions if she deserves happiness. Luckily, that was not the case and instead became quite a hilarious story.Maggie and Richard’s day togetherMaggie is still hiding from the world, but if it’s up to Richard–that won’t be the case for long. Sabi’s death hit him hard too and he blames himself for pushing Maggie to take on the surgery. I’m glad Grey’s Anatomy chose to take some time out to focus on Maggie this week and used Richard as a means to do it.They both are grieving but Maggie doesn’t realize she’s alone. Their day together will be instrumental in Maggie getting out of this funk and hopefully help Richard along the way too.Things aren’t looking too hot for him either.