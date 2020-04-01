grey’s-anatomy:-is-season-17-the-end-for-the-show?-could-corona-outbreak-be-the-reason??

Grey’s Anatomy, the medical drama TV show, is one of the longest-running shows on TV right now. Some people just want it to end at this point, while others still can’t get enough. Well, love it or hate it, you can’t deny that it used to be an epic show at one point. In recent seasons, it does feel like the showrunners are just come up with weird plots just for the sake of another season. I mean, what was up with the whole Izzie-hallucinating-having-sex-with-Denny’ s-ghost plot in the 15th season!?

Basically, it feels like the 7th season of supernatural, what with all the Levithian crap. I mean, I loved the show, and Destial is love, but what the hell was that all about. It made me stop watching it altogether.

Anyway, back to Grey’s Anatomy. With its sixteenth season’s recent release and sudden end, the fans of the show want to know whether this was the end. Let’s get into it.

A Beautiful Initiative by the Show

Coronavirus concerns had the showrunners press pause on the sixteenth season production and, two weeks later, call it a wrap. The ABC drama was still four episodes shy of its finale.

And “we’ve still got such beautiful stories to tell,” says Kim Raver, who plays Teddy. “But we have to be in the reality of what’s happening in the world right now and find that strength to do what’s right to keep everyone healthy. It kind of surpasses all — especially because we’re a medical show.”

“I also really want to make sure we take care of our first responders and medical teams,” she continues. “So I was very happy that [series creator] Shonda [Rhimes] sort of handed over all of our masks and hospital gowns — everything we had. I was in New York doing Third Watch on 9/11, and [the producers] did the same thing, donating lights and anything else that they could use at Ground Zero. In these moments, I really believe that the good comes out in people.”

Season 16

Grey’s Anatomy was one of the first shows to suspend their production because of the COVID-19 outbreak. A good decision, however, this led to an extremely messy sixteenth season. It was all over the place, between Alex Karev’s unceremonious departure, Amelia Shepherd’s entire pregnancy, and whatever the heck is going on with Teddy.

Loyal fans deserve better than this season being the end for them. Good news for them, the show has been renewed for a season 17!

Alright, alright, we have known that there is going to be a season 17 for quite some time now. No big news there. However, this might be the end of the show.

Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca, told in an interview that while he’s “pretty confident” that is where it’ll end, there’s a possibility it could continue.

“Then again, the studio and the creatives love the show and want it to go on forever,” he said.

We don’t know if this is for sure, but it will be a sad moment for all fans.

If previous trends are followed, then the season will have 24-25 episodes with it airing in September and running through May.

It might also get delayed because of the outbreak, but nothing can be said right now.

We don’t know much at the moment, but stay tuned, and we will be back with more updates.