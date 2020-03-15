‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Are NOT Fans of How Alex Karev Left the Show A couple of Twitter clients pull out “AVENGERS” examinations

(Cautioning: This post contains significant spoilers from Thursday’s scene of “Grey’s Anatomy.”)

“Grey’s Anatomy” fans bid farewell to long-lasting arrangement ordinary Justin Chambers on Thursday night with a scene titled “Leave a Light On,” which uncovered where the hell his character Dr. Alex Karev has been this entire time and how he would have been discounted the Shonda Rhimes-made show.

At the point when fans discovered the responses to those inquiries, well, some had an incredibly, solid negative response and took to Twitter to partake in their disappointment.

During the hour, we discovered that Alex has not really been “in Iowa with his mom” or “experiencing something” in the time he’s been away from his BFF Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and his significant other Jo (Camilla Luddington), yet on a homestead in Kansas with his ex Izzie Stevens and their youngsters, which he never realized they had.

Since Chambers and Katherine Heigl, who played Izzie on “Grey’s” from 2005-2010, didn’t really show up in the scene, the entirety of this is uncovered in letters that Alex kept in touch with Meredith, Jo and Bailey (Chandra Wilson), which are recounted in voiceovers by Chambers.

Clearly, after Izzie separated Alex and left Seattle 10 years back, she brought forth their twins, Eli and Alexis. Alex as of late reconnected with Izzie and got some answers concerning his mystery family and after Meredith’s preliminary the previous fall (which is the last time Chambers really showed up on the ABC clinical dramatization, two months before he uncovered he was leaving the arrangement), Alex went to visit Izzie and the children and chose to simply remain there. Better believe it, this wasn’t actually the completion a great deal of “Grey’s” fans needed for Alex.

The following are only 15 of the MANY irate Twitter responses. We needed to filter through an entire bundle of particularly profane ones to keep it semi-clean here. A couple of pull out “AVENGERS” correlations, which bode well in setting.

I am gonna pretend Alex Karev is dead and DID NOT abandon his entire family for Izzie Stevens.

#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/ifJ9bJaZdS — Dreamer (@ardentdreamer08) March 6, 2020

#GreysAnatomy fans after finding out they were getting rid of #AlexKarev: “haha how funny would it be if they just sent him to Izzy”

Writers with obviously no clue how to end this story reading the comments: *writing furiously*

Everyone everywhere last night: pic.twitter.com/qrccuMrbnC — Lex🍉 (@otagadnas) March 6, 2020

I did not watch 16 seasons of #GreysAnatomy for them to do this to #AlexKarev! pic.twitter.com/LcfRvJOtIA — PaigeThePigeon (@pigeon_paige) March 6, 2020

alex karev leaving his wife, all of his colleagues and his best friend for izzie stevens literally sounds like a whole ass fanfiction you could find one wattpad when you were 12 but ok — izabelle (@meredithsgrwy) March 6, 2020

I hate the way they wrote off Alex Karev from #GreysAnatomy. I get they had to come up with an explanation but this was such a reach, didn’t fit his character development or honor his relationship with Jo. Major fail. 👎 @GreysABC — Alicia Rancilio (@aliciar) March 6, 2020

Gonna just pretend that Alex went to go take a life changing job with Cristina and Jo knew and was supportive because that literally made no sense #AlexKarev #GreysAnantomy — bubble blowin baby 🏳️‍🌈🇦🇺 (@Braeblades) March 6, 2020

Alex Karev has gone through the best character developement in this show and Alex Karev that I know would never EVER abandon the amazing woman Jo became for Izzie, especially through letters but y’all not ready to have this conversation yet. Dissapointing #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/KiDS5Mr7k0 — 𝓘𝓸𝓪𝓷𝓪 (@_GoldenZayn) March 6, 2020

