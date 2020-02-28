grey’s-anatomy-director-says-‘we-should-be-very-worried’-about-deluca

Now Playing

Grey’s Anatomy Couples, Ranked

Next Up

Julian McMahon Would Love to Be on Charmed

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Read at your own risk!] There is no such thing as a Grey’s Anatomy weather disaster without a casualty. While no person died in Thursday’s blizzard episode, it might be DeLuca’s (Giacomo Gianniotti) surgical career that is on life support. The chief resident may never be able to operate again after he foolishly traveled six miles on foot in the middle of a blizzard to retrieve a liver for Hayes’ (Richard Flood) young patient without wearing gloves. He returned to Grey Sloan with severe frostbite on his hands, and if they don’t heal in the next 12 hours he could lose one, or both, of them and end his surgical career.

“We should be very worried. He’s a doctor and a surgeon and that’s what they need to continue on with their beautiful life,” episode director Linda Klein, who has also served as the show’s medical supervisor since its inception, told TV Guide. “So we should be very worried.” DeLuca’s bullheadedness may also cause him some real heartache in the near future. As he continued to push Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) away throughout the episode, she grew closer to Hayes. The two bonded during surgery as Meredith tried to keep her mind off DeLuca walking alone in the storm. By the end of the episode, the sparks between the two had obviously grown into a small flame. Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

“Every scene was got better and better and better…Each time even during the surgery, it was almost like the relationship was beginning. Each time it was flirtatious. I was worried because it was two people talking at a table, but they brought something to that scene that it it made you want them to be together,” Klein said. While there’s definitely some more heartbreak in the future for Grey’s, the blizzard wasn’t all bad news. The big weather episode also featured Beanie Feldstein, who dropped by to play a cancer patient who dreams of being a doctor. She’s so ambitious that she sneaks into one of Richard’s (James Pickens Jr.) training classes and impresses him so much he invites her to scrub in on a surgery. Luckily, she didn’t make it to cutting open a patient, but she made a lasting impression on the Grey Sloan staff. According to Klein, it was the same behind the scenes as well. “She brought everything to the role that she played,” Klein gueshed. “She’s such a big fan that everything was so amazing. I had to calm her down almost, but as the days wore on, she became such a part of this family that it was so beautiful to watch.” We can only hope she returns to help heal our hearts from all this MerLuca drama. We can’t take much more of the stress. Giacomo Gianniotti, Grey’s AnatomyPhoto: ABCGrey’s Anatomy continues Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.