grey’s-anatomy:-5-character-exits-we-wish-were-april-fools-jokes

Grey’s Anatomy has seen a lot of doctors come and go over the years, but here are 5 exits we desperately wish were just April Fool’s pranks.

Considering Grey’s Anatomy has been on the air for 16 seasons now, it isn’t surprising the medical drama has seen its fair share of exits. Even some of the most popular characters have left the series, much to the great sadness of the show’s millions of fans.

However, there were a few exits that are still immensely painful to think about to this day. Here are five character exits from Grey’s Anatomy that we seriously wish were nothing more than April Fool’s Day pranks.

5. Derek Shepherd

Derek Shepherd was one of the male leads of the show since the pilot episode. Lots of people got attached to the iconic relationship between Derek and Meredith Grey. Even though he had his jerk moments, overall, Derek was a competent neurosurgeon and an integral part of the Grey’s cast.

Then in season eleven, the unthinkable happened. Derek died. Many fans were completely blindsided by his untimely death. Most thought he had plot armor. To be fair, he probably did, but Patrick Dempsey chose to exit the series. We wish he could have gone out in a different way.

4. Callie Torres

Sara Ramirez is another actor who decided to leave Grey’s Anatomy after remaining on the show for an extensive period. Callie Torres was a fantastic character for many reasons but one of which is because she was openly bisexual and her character didn’t fall into many of the stereotypical and offensive bisexuality clichés we often see on television. It was great to see positive representation and at least she got a happy ending but we still miss her a lot.

3. Cristina Yang

If there is any character that we can all unanimously agree on missing, it is Cristina Yang. Sandra Oh is an excellent actress and she created one of the best television characters of all time with Cristina Yang. One of the nicest things about Cristina is she never “changed her mind” about wanting children, a pitfall that many female characters have fallen into due to poor writing.

She always cared most about her career and it was important for us to see that on television. Luckily for fans, Cristina did get a proper send-off but that doesn’t mean we don’t miss seeing her and Meredith dance it out.

2. Addison Montgomery

Out of all the characters on this list, Addison Montgomery would make the most sense to see make a return to the show. She had a place on both Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice. If Amelia Shepherd could move to Grey’s as a series regular, couldn’t Addison at least visit?

Kate Walsh’s entrance at the end of season one was nothing short of iconic. Fans learned that Derek Shepherd was secretly married the whole time he was with Meredith! Then we got to see Addison find her place in Seattle, first trying to be with Derek and fix their marriage, then with Mark, she was even Alex Karev for a brief spell.

But most notable of all was her incredible skill as a surgeon and the friendships she made at the hospital. Everyone misses Addison and her fiery personality.

1. Alex Karev

Alex Karev’s exit is one of the most painful and controversial considering it just happened a couple of weeks ago. Justin Chambers abruptly exited the ABC drama earlier this season, leaving the writers scrambling to figure out how to write off his character.

A large portion of the fanbase was not happy with what they came up with. Alex winds up throwing out years of character development by abandoning his wife, Jo, to get back with his ex-wife, Izzie Stevens.

To make matter worse, Izzie apparently had Alex’s kids in the years she was gone, which doesn’t make much sense. Needless to say, fans feel that a character who was around since the pilot and part of the integral M.A.G.I.C. group of interns, deserved much better, as did Jo.

Which Grey’s Anatomy exits do you wish were just April Fool’s Day pranks? Which characters are your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.