Greyhound bus shooting in California: 'Several injured' after gunman opens fire

A number of bus passengers have been rushed to hospital after a shooter opened fire during a journey in California.

It has not been confirmed how many people were injured on the bus, run by operator Greyhound, though reports suggested six were wounded.

The incident unfolded while the vehicle drove north on Interstate 5 in Kern County on Monday.

The Kern County sheriff’s and fire departments responded to the scene, according to local news outlets.

An unidentified man was taken into custody, according to Steve Loftus, California Highway Patrol communications supervisor.

Rich Antes, spokesman for Fort Tejon California Highway Patrol, said the shooter was a passenger on the bus.

CNN reported that the suspect was in custody.

Photos from the scene showed the bus parked at a Valero gas station, which is at the base of the Grapevine section of the freeway.

Greyhound buses serve 3,800 destinations across North America.

The company has not yet commented on the situation.