grey-wolf-spotted-between-france’s-charente-and-dordogne-for-first-time-in-almost-a-century

A grey wolf has been sighted near the border between Charente and Dordogne in southwestern France – the first seen in the area for almost a century as the once-extinct predator continues to spread around the country.

The beast was spotted and filmed by a local woman, Marine Varraniac-François, 28, on Monday morning as she was driving home after dropping off her son with his childminder in the village of Gurat.

The sighting was later confirmed by France’s biodiversity office l’Office français de la biodiversité, OFB, and is the first confirmed wolf presence in Charente since 1926.

“He passed within two or three metres of the car,” she told Le Parisien.

“At first I thought it was a big dog, but it looked a lot like a wolf. He was scared, you could tell he was scared,” she said, adding that it was “very exciting” to have wolves so close to home.