greta-thunberg-to-ndtv-on-climate-change,-india:-“listen-to-science”

Greta Thunberg addressed a press conference on climate change at Davos.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has a message for India- “listen to science”. Responding to an NDTV question on the last day of the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, Ms Thunberg said the impact of climate change in India is as devastating as it is anywhere in the world.

At a press conference in the Swiss ski resort, Ms Thunberg, 17, who over the years has emerged as the global climate ambassador, said her calls to the corporate elite meeting in Davos to disinvest immediately in fossil fuels were ignored.

“We had a few demands (coming into the World Economic Forum). Of course these demands have been completely ignored. We expected nothing less,” Ms Thunberg was quoted by news agency AFP as saying.

