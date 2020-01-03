greta-thunberg-changes-name-to-‘sharon’-after-amanda-henderson’s-celebrity-mastermind-blunder

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Greta Thunberg has had the internet in stitches by changing her name on Twitter to ‘Sharon’ after a clip of Amanda Henderson on Celebrity Mastermind went viral.

2020 is already killing it with the memes.

The Casualty actress gave us a TV moment we’ll never forget when she gave climate change activist Greta an entirely new name on the quiz show.

Host John Humphries asked: ‘The 2019 book entitled No-one is Too Small To Make A Difference is a collection of speeches made by a Swedish climate change activist. What’s her name?’

Baffled, Amanda simply replied: ‘Sharon.’

With the clip going viral, Greta sadly didn’t address the hilarious answer directly. However, she’s definitely not in the dark about the amazing answer, after changing her Twitter name accordingly.

We have no choice but to stan.

Despite winning our hearts, Amanda didn’t win her episode of the show – but she did come pretty close.

Unfortunately, the BBC star didn’t clinch the Celebrity Mastermind title, after getting just four general knowledge questions correct, but she came pretty close.

Paul came last with 10 points, with Amanda and Levi both receiving 12, and Geoff winning with 13 points.

Comedian Mark Smith tweeted the clip with the caption: ‘2020 is cancelled’, and it has gone on to get 9,000 retweets and over 45,000 likes.

Amanda has yet to respond to being a viral sensation, but we’re sure she’ll be chuffed at already producing one of 2020’s standout TV moments.





