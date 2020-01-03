greta-thunberg-celebrates-17th-birthday-with-school-strike-at-home-in-sweden

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg is spending her 17th birthday today back where it all began – striking from school outside the Swedish parliament.

The eco-warrior who has inspired a global movement of young people walking out of lessons on ‘Fridays for Future’ marches held one of her own in her home city of Stockholm.

It is the 72nd week she has been on strike to demand action to save the planet.

But unlike her very first strike, today Greta was not alone, but joined by other activists outside the parliament building in Riksdagen.

Greta tweeted a picture of herself at the march early this morning holding her trademark sign that reads in Swedish: ‘School strike for climate’.

On New year’s Eve she looked back on what has been a monumental year for protesters across the world who have fought to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

School strike week 72.#fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #schoolstrike4climate pic.twitter.com/E5epI2bawt — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 3, 2020

She tweeted: ‘What a year… I won’t even try to summarise it – but nothing would have been possible without your support. So thank you!’.

Greta staged her first school strike protest alone in August 2018 at the age of just 15.

Since then, more than 100,000 schoolchildren have taken part in global demonstrations.

The teenager only arrived home to Sweden last month after crossing the Atlantic by boat from the UK to the US, before travelling around Canada, to a climate summit in Spain and a journey back through Turin and Basel.

Today Greta has also been the unwitting subject of what is being hailed the TV moment of 2020 online.

Casualty star Amanda Henderson had viewers in hysterics on Celebrity Mastermind when she was asked to name the teenage climate activist and responded with the answer: ‘Sharon.’