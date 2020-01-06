greta-thunberg-calls-for-‘political-action’-as-australian-bushfires-rage-on

Greta Thunberg has called for Australia’s politicians to take action as bushfires continue to rage across the country.

The climate change activist, 17, took to social media to share a picture of a kangaroo fleeing a blaze in Conjola, New South Wales.

She captioned the image: ‘Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun. 2019 was a year of record heat and record drought.

‘Today the temperature outside Sydney was 48,9°C. 500 million (!!) animals are estimated dead because of the bushfires. Over 20 people have died and thousands of homes have burned to ground.

‘The fires have spewed [two thirds] of the nations national annual CO2 emissions, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

‘The smoke has covered glaciers in distant New Zealand (!) making them warm and melt faster because of the albedo effect.

‘And yet. All of this still has not resulted in any political action because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the Australia fires.’

Greta ended her post by stating that the lack of political action ‘has to change now’, before placing her thoughts with the people of Australia.

The photo has already received more than 1,900,000 likes and thousands of comments thanking her for raising awareness.

As of this morning, 24 people are reported to have died across New South Wales (NSW), Victoria and South Australia, while 2,000 homes were destroyed by the blazes.

NSW Police confirmed that an eighth person, believed to be a missing man, 71, had been found dead between a destroyed property and car in Nerringundah, in the Eurobodalla Shire.

Formal identification is still yet to take place.

Earlier today the defence force confirmed they would deliver an emergency water purification system to Kangaroo Island after the previous one was destroyed in the fires.

A convoy of army vehicles and up to 100 reservists have already been working on the island to try and provide the community with immediate help.

Residents were also supplied with 64,000 litres of bottled water, Lieutenant General Greg Bilton said.

On Sunday, lower temperatures and rain brought some hope of a respite from the flames, and there are currently no emergency-level fires burning.

However Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a news conference yesterday: ‘While the weather conditions have improved… there are still many fires that are raging.’

He continued: ‘The better conditions obviously will assist [the firefighter effort], but it is important to stress, as I’ve been advised, that the nature of those fires is still very strong and it will take some time.

‘[It] will require a considerable amount of effort and we absolutely understand that that is where the primary focus is, particularly of the fire commissioners as they are addressing that very urgent task.’

Earlier today the Bureau of Meteorology stated that smoke haze had reduced visibility in Melbourne, Victoria, to less than 1km.

Premier Daniel Andrews has been advising those living in the area to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.