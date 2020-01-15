greta-gerwig-thanks-academy-for-little-women-oscar-nominations-as-fans-rage-about-best-director-snub

Emma Watson shared an emotional message from Little Women director Greta Gerwig on her Instagram and it’s got us all kinds of emotional.

Fans of the critically lauded film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel were frustrated to see Greta miss out on a best director nod in an all-male category, including the movie’s stars themselves.

However, Greta seemed overjoyed as she thanked the Academy for Little Women’s six nominations, including for best picture and best adapted screenplay.

‘I am brimming with happiness—thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you (that’s six!) to the Academy,’ Greta wrote in a post on Emma’s Instagram.

‘This film of Little Women has been over thirty years in the making, from the very first time Louisa May Alcott and Jo March reached across time and space and made me believe I could be a writer and creator.’

The 36-year-old thanked the people who worked on the movie in front of and behind the camera, before giving a special shout out to the titular Little Women, including Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen.

‘My filming partner/wizard/genius Saoirse Ronan, you are my inspiration and my honesty and my co-captain, always,’ she wrote as she listed the young actresses, pausing to add: ‘and the fifth March sister and all around prince Timothee Chalamet.’

We’re sure Timothee will be chuffed to be involved.

She continued: ‘Writing and directing this film was an honor and sharing it with audiences has been the most sincerely heart-warming journey.

‘I hope our Little Women does for another generation of girls and women what it did for me: lights a fire to write your book, make your movie, sing your verse.’

We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Little Women landed nominations for best picture, best adapted screenplay, best actress for Saoirse Ronan, best supporting actress for Florence Pugh, best original score and best costume design.

Little Women is in UK cinemas now.





