grenfell-victims-face-eight-year-wait-for-justice-over-inferno-that-killed-72

The families of Grenfell victims could be forced to wait at least eight years after the tragedy to discover if anybody will ever be charged over 72 deaths.
Police have told relatives and survivors at a specially convened meeting that no decision on charges will be made until the completion of the second phase of a public inquiry into the disaster.
The latest stage in the inquiry begins on January 27, examining the refurbishment of the tower – including the installation of flammable cladding – prior to the fire on June 14 2017. But the second phase is much more complex than the first, which took 16 months to complete.
New figures released by the Grenfell Inquiry show the second phase of the investigation into the disaster has unearthed 200,000 separate documents – ten times the number analysed in the first stage.
Phase two will be split into eight separate ‘modules’, with 21 companies granted ‘core participant’ status along with more than 600 individuals.
Relatives fear it could take Sir Martin Moore-Bick, the retired Court of Appeal judge who chairs the inquiry, until at least 2023 to publish his final report with a further wait of two years for police and prosecutors to decide what charges – if any – can be brought.
Shah Aghlani, whose mother, Sakina Afrasehabi, and aunt, Fatima Afrasehabi died on the 18th floor of the tower in west London, said: “It is one of the concerns we have that the police keep saying ‘we don’t want to bring charges until the files in the case are complete and we don’t want to miss anything’.
“But there is a big worry this will keep going on and on without anybody being charged. We have been given no indication of the timeline and I don’t think the judge can say.
“It is frustrating. Justice delayed is justice denied. Quite a few of us think charges should come sooner rather than later but they [police] keep saying they don’t want to miss anything. We are worried this is going to fall into the long grass.”
The official report into the first phase was so damning of the London Fire Brigade and its commanders that Grenfell relatives had hoped it would spark a corporate manslaughter prosecution.
Nabil Choucair, who lost his mother, sister, brother-in-law and their three children – his three nieces – in the Grenfell inferno, said: “The investigation has to be done properly but it is taking a long time. It seems to be taking forever.”
A source close to the inquiry said: “We are worried it could now take until 2025 before anybody gets charged over Grenfell.”
The Metropolitan Police are running a parallel criminal investigation but will want to have analysed the findings from both phase one and phase two before completing its inquiries. Police files would then need to be passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which could easily take up to two years to decide whether to bring charges.
But Detective Superintendent Matt Bonner, who is leading the criminal inquiry, met with the families and survivors towards the end of last year and is understood to have stressed no charges could be considered until phase two is complete.
The first phase of the inquiry began evidential hearings in June 2018 and did not produce a final report, which castigated the LFB, until October this year, 16 months later.
The damning indictment of the LFB forced the early retirement of Dany Cotton, its first ever female commissioner. The second stage is far more complex, looking at building regulations, the role of the council and cladding products and other technical issues.
Among the eight modules, the areas being looked at include the tower’s refurbishment, the testing of cladding products, complaints about the building made by residents prior to the fire, the management of the council-owned building and its aftermath.
The time it will take to bring charges is in stark contrast to the clamour in the aftermath of the inferno for companies involved in the refurbishment and the local authority and building management team in Kensington to face charges immediately.
Police have been cautious about the prospect of bringing charges over the fire in the tower block in west London. In June, Commander Stuart Cundy said that “even now coming up to the two-year anniversary there is no guarantee that we can give that there will be criminal charges”.
The investigation, called Operation Northleigh, is examining the construction, refurbishment and management of the tower, which caught fire on 14 June 2017, as well as the emergency response. A team of 180 police officers and other staff are working on the operation, which is looking at potential offences of gross negligence manslaughter, corporate manslaughter and health and safety offences.
The fire brigade’s failure to lift its controversial ‘stay put’ policy on the night of the blaze was subject to scathing criticism in the phase one report. Sir Martin concluded more lives could have been saved if commanders had ordered the evacuation of the building as soon as it had become clear that the fire had not been contained but had spread rapidly through the tower block.
Many families stayed in their flats after being ordered to do so by emergency call handlers and perished as a consequence. Among those killed were 18 children, one of whom was stillborn.
A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “We have previously stated both the police and the CPS agree that the criminal investigation must take into account any findings or reports produced by the inquiry, including its final reports for both Phase 1 and Phase 2.
“If the police investigation concludes there is sufficient evidence to consider criminal charges in relation to the fire, a file will be submitted to the CPS for a decision. We have had regular engagement with the CPS since the beginning of the investigation and continue to do so.
“We can only imagine the impact on families of a long and complex investigation and public inquiry. We have always explained to families and survivors this is large and complex criminal investigation and the anticipated timeline for the police.”