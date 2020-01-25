grenfell-tower-inquiry-panel-member-resigns-over-links-to-cladding-firm

A member of the Grenfell Tower inquiry panel has resigned after she was linked to the firm which supplied the tower block’s cladding.

Engineer Benita Mehra was urged to quit by lawyers for more than 60 members of Grenfell community after it was alleged she previously ran an organisation that received a £71,000 grant from the charitable arm of Arconic.

Newly-appointed Ms Mehra handed her resignation to Boris Johnson, saying she recognised and respected the ‘depth of feeling’ among some about her appointment.

Announcing the decision on Saturday, the prime minister said: ‘I can confirm that Benita Mehra wrote to me yesterday to offer her resignation from the Grenfell Tower inquiry panel and I have accepted.

‘I would like to thank Benita for her commitment and I am very grateful for her sensitivity to the work of the inquiry.

‘As the inquiry’s phase 2 hearings begin, we remain completely committed to getting to the truth of what happened, learning lessons and delivering justice for the victims.’

Before Christmas, it was announced that the engineer would replace academic Professor Nabeel Hamdi on the panel for the second phase of the inquiry, which is due to begin this year.

It was afterwards revealed that Ms Mehra is an immediate past president of the Women’s Engineering Society (WES) which, according to the society’s website, last year received funding from the Arconic Foundation for an apprentice conference.

The west London tower block went up in flames on June 14 2017, tragically claiming 72 lives.

A report following the first phase of the inquiry concluded in October last year that the cladding did not comply with building regulations and was the ‘principal’ reason for the fire’s rapid and ‘profoundly shocking’ spread.

Arconic said a ‘confluence of unfortunate circumstances’ rather than the ‘mere presence’ of the panels had caused the spread of the fire.