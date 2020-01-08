grenade-attack-on-crpf-troops-in-srinagar,-2-civilians-injured

Watch: 18 injured in grenade blast at Jammu bus stand













At least two civilians were injured after a grenade was lobbed at a CRPF deployment at Habak Chowk in Srinagar on Wednesday. January 8. The grenade missed the target and exploded causing injuries to civilians nearby. However, no CRPF personnel was injured.

The grenade was lobbed over the wall from inside Kashmir University.Representational image

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation following the attack on CRPF personnel.

Sources told a news agency that the grenade was lobbed over the wall from inside Kashmir University.

Police parties have reached the spot and have started an investigation.

(This is a developing story. More information is awaited)