Greggs staff to receive £7,000,000 bonus after ‘exceptional year’ of sales

Greggs staff are due to receive a collective £7,000,000 bonus due to an ‘exceptional year’ of sales following the launch of the vegan sausage roll.

In a trading update shared today, the company stated that their sales rose 13.5% last year, compared to 7.2% in 2018.

This means underlying pre-tax profit for the full year is expected to be higher than previously forecast.

The market currently expects Greggs to report a pretax profit of £111,600,000, up from 89,800,000 in 2018.

As a result, the high-street banker will spend £7,000,000 on a one-off ‘thank you’ payment, which will be shared between their 20,000 employees.

Chief Executive Roger Whiteside said: ‘We delivered a strong finish to what has been an exceptional year for Greggs.

‘The major investments we have made in recent years to make Greggs an attractive choice in the food-on-the-go market are delivering.’

He added that he was ‘delighted’ to be rewarding ‘colleagues across the business who have worked so hard to deliver this success in what has been a phenomenal year’.

Greggs will publish its full-year results on March 3.

This year the company have already started trying to emulate their vegan sausage roll success by launching a vegan Steak Bake.

It has 96 layers of light and crisp puff pastry, filled with Quorn pieces, diced onions, and a gravy filling.

Initially the bake was rolled out to 1,300 shops from January 2, and a further 700 shops will be added next week.