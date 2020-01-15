greggs-officially-partners-with-just-eat-for-nationwide-delivery

After months of trials, Greggs has finally announced plans for nationwide delivery.

The bakery chain – famous for the vegan sausage roll and recently launched vegan steak bake – has been trialling delivery with Just Eat and Deliveroo in a few select locations.

But now Greggs has announced that Just East will be its official delivery partner and further cities will be added this week.

You can already get Greggs delivered from some stores in London, Newcastle and Glasgow but Bristol and Birmingham will be added this week, and Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield and Nottingham will launch in the spring.

The brands hope to have national coverage by the end of the year but you can vote for your city to help them choose where to go next.

Andrew Kenny, Just Eat UK Managing Director commented: ‘We’re proud to be the only food delivery app that can bring you the likes of the Greggs Vegan Sausage Roll wherever you are.

‘This is an exciting exclusive partnership for Just Eat. Greggs has proved extremely popular with our customers, especially during breakfast, demonstrating that as a nation we love the convenience of getting our favourite food delivered – be it a Greggs bacon baguette and coffee on a Tuesday or your local Thai at the weekend.’





The Greggs stores available on Just Eat Newcastle Greggs – St Mary’s Place Greggs – Gosforth High Street Greggs – Byker Greggs Grainger Street (available from 14th January) Glasgow Greggs – Victoria Road Greggs – George Street Greggs – Dumbarton Road London Greggs – Whitechapel Greggs – East Ham Greggs – Elephant & Castle London, The Strand (available from 13th January) London, Victoria Coach Station (available from 13th January) Birmingham – available from 14th January Birmingham Highgate Birmingham Warstone Birmingham New Street Birmingham Harborne Bristol – available from 13th January Bristol Bedminster Bristol Broadmead

Roger Whiteside, Greggs Chief Executive commented: ‘We know from the trials we have carried out, that our customers love the idea that they can get Greggs delivered directly to their door and we’re delighted to now be working with Just Eat to provide that service to our customers across the UK by the end of this year.’

During the delivery trial, top-selling items included the sausage roll, vegan sausage roll, steak bake and breakfast deal which includes either a bacon, sausage or omelette roll/baguette with a hot drink, water or orange juice.

Just Eat and Greggs will be reviewing rollout plans every few months and prioritising cities with the highest level of demand, so vote for Just Eat to deliver Greggs in your city.

You can see if your local Greggs is available for delivery, on the Just Eat website.

