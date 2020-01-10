greggs-might-be-planning-vegan-chicken-as-their-next-plant-based-product

After the major success of the Vegan Sausage Roll and the newly launched Vegan Steak Bake, what’s next for Greggs’ plant-based plans?

Vegan chicken, perhaps.

The Sun reports that Greggs CEO Roger Whiteside got more specific about upcoming plans for more vegan Greggs products, saying: ‘[Vegan] chicken is a way forward. I have seen some good products out there.’

But before you charge down to your nearest Greggs and demand a vegan Chicken Bake, we doubt that this launch will be coming any time soon.

We reached out to Greggs about rumours of vegan chicken being the next meaty item they’ll tackle, who told Metro.co.uk: ‘We don’t have any plans for this right now, but we’ll be sure to update you if that changes.’

Oh. Okay.

It’s worth noting, though, that the Greggs team absolutely loves to keep things mysterious. For months they either denied or refused to comment on the existence of the Vegan Steak Bake, despite it since being revealed that they were testing out the product throughout that time. Sneaky.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Even when insiders told us that a Vegan Steak Bake was definitely on the cards, Greggs just said they’d prefer not to provide any comment.

Considering the success of both the Vegan Steak Bake and the Vegan Sausage Roll – and the overwhelming reaction to both of the launches – it does seem highly likely that Greggs will launch more plant-based products, and that they’ll keep schtum until the grand reveal to build up some drama.

Whether that’ll be a fake chicken based product is yet to be seen. While Roger Whiteside may say it’s the way forward, a poll of our readers revealed it’s the Sausage, Bean and Cheese Bake that we’re keen for Greggs to veganise next.

Bad news on that front, though, as yet again, Greggs is keeping quiet on any plans. When we asked about a veggie Sausage, Bean and Cheese Bake, they responded with the exact same thing as before: ‘We don’t have any plans for this right now, but we’ll be sure to update you if that changes.’

Let us dream.

MORE: How to stop biting your nails once and for all

MORE: What Burger King, McDonald’s and KFC menu items are vegan?