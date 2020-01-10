greggs-is-rolling-out-a-delivery-service-so-you-can-get-baked-goods-brought-to-your-door

Greggs has had a cracking 2020 so far and we’re only in the second week of January.

First came the launch of the new vegan steak bakes which, naturally, were a sell-out success.

Then the company announced that staff will be receiving a collective £7,000,000 bonus for record sales in 2019 and earlier today it was revealed a vegan chicken steak bake could be in the pipeline.

Now, the bakery chain has said they are close to rolling out nationwide delivery – so fans could soon get their baked goods brought directly to their door.

Greggs has trialled different delivery platforms over the past few years, including stints with Deliveroo, UberEats and Just Eat in various cities.

But it’s not clear which company Greggs plans to collaborate with this year.

Delivery in the past has only been available on a short-term basis and as part of promotions.

Speaking to City AM, the chain’s Chief Executive Roger Whiteside said: ‘What we have been doing for more than a year is trialling in different places and different partners and we have learned enough to decide that we are interested in rolling out across the country.’

But, despite news of the game-changing delivery service, it seems the company is remaining tight-lipped on further details.

There is no information, as of yet, as to when this will be rolled out and which cities it will be available in.

Naturally, news of the nationwide delivery has sent pastry fans wild on Twitter.

One said: ‘This will be a temptation too much.’

While another tweeted: ‘Vegan sausage roll delivery to the office, anyone?’

Metro.co.uk has reached out to Greggs for a comment and will update this article if we hear back.

