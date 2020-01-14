greggs-forced-to-close-only-branch-in-cornwall-after-local-backlash

Greggs has been forced to close its only branch in Cornwall after a backlash from Cornish residents over the selling of pasties.

The bakery chain opened its first store in the county in September 2018 with an outlet at a service station in Saltash but said it will now shut following a “thorough review”.

It means Greggs will return to no longer having a presence in Cornwall despite having around 1,500 branches across the country.

The announcement was celebrated by residents who claimed the decision marked a vindication for the traditional Cornish pasty.

Some opponents had branded Greggs as “junk” and warned the chain was never likely to survive long-term in the county.