Greenville district sends motivational video to students

Posted by — March 28, 2020 in News Leave a reply
greenville-district-sends-motivational-video-to-students

by: Dana Whyte

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 / 04: 17 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 28, 2020 / 04: 17 PM EDT

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD)
— A school district in West Michigan is working to keep its students inspired
during the statewide shutdown.

Officials with Greenville Public Schools sent a video out to students and their families this week, hoping to uplift them during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video features principals, teachers and administrative staff sharing messages of encouragement.

Superintendent Linda Van
Houten says it’s important to show their students that they still care, even if
they’re not together physically.

“Our kids find
school as a safe place for the most part. It’s a place that’s become
comfortable because it’s a normalcy for them, and it’s familiar to them. So,
when you take away those entities of people’s basic needs of feeling safe and
some normalcy, that’s when anxiety rises,” Van Houten said. “So, it’s
so important for us to give them a taste of normalcy, a taste of what’s normal
to them, and something that they’re able to relate to.”

The district, like many
others, is resorting to online classes during this time. Teachers are using
resources like Google classrooms, Zoom meetings, and podcasts.

You May Also Like

trump-says-he-might-lock-down-new-york-as-health-workers-call-for-more-equipment

🔥Trump says he might lock down New York as health workers call for more equipment🔥

real-madrid-halt-santiago-bernabeu-renovations-as-spain-announces-stricter-coronavirus-shutdown-measures

🔥Real Madrid halt Santiago Bernabeu renovations as Spain announces stricter coronavirus shutdown measures🔥

missouri,-illinois-report-big-increases-in-coronavirus-cases;-illinois-now-has-47-deaths

🔥Missouri, Illinois report big increases in coronavirus cases; Illinois now has 47 deaths🔥

inside-trump’s-risky-push-to-reopen-the-country-amid-the-coronavirus-crisis

🔥Inside Trump’s risky push to reopen the country amid the coronavirus crisis🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *