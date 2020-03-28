greenville-district-sends-motivational-video-to-students

by: Dana Whyte

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD)

— A school district in West Michigan is working to keep its students inspired

during the statewide shutdown.

Officials with Greenville Public Schools sent a video out to students and their families this week, hoping to uplift them during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video features principals, teachers and administrative staff sharing messages of encouragement.

Superintendent Linda Van

Houten says it’s important to show their students that they still care, even if

they’re not together physically.

“Our kids find

school as a safe place for the most part. It’s a place that’s become

comfortable because it’s a normalcy for them, and it’s familiar to them. So,

when you take away those entities of people’s basic needs of feeling safe and

some normalcy, that’s when anxiety rises,” Van Houten said. “So, it’s

so important for us to give them a taste of normalcy, a taste of what’s normal

to them, and something that they’re able to relate to.”

The district, like many

others, is resorting to online classes during this time. Teachers are using

resources like Google classrooms, Zoom meetings, and podcasts.