greenville-district-sends-motivational-video-to-students

by: Dana Whyte
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 / 04: 17 PM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 28, 2020 / 04: 17 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD)
— A school district in West Michigan is working to keep its students inspired
during the statewide shutdown.
Officials with Greenville Public Schools sent a video out to students and their families this week, hoping to uplift them during the coronavirus pandemic.
The video features principals, teachers and administrative staff sharing messages of encouragement.
Superintendent Linda Van
Houten says it’s important to show their students that they still care, even if
they’re not together physically.
“Our kids find
school as a safe place for the most part. It’s a place that’s become
comfortable because it’s a normalcy for them, and it’s familiar to them. So,
when you take away those entities of people’s basic needs of feeling safe and
some normalcy, that’s when anxiety rises,” Van Houten said. “So, it’s
so important for us to give them a taste of normalcy, a taste of what’s normal
to them, and something that they’re able to relate to.”
The district, like many
others, is resorting to online classes during this time. Teachers are using
resources like Google classrooms, Zoom meetings, and podcasts.