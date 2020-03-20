greenhouse-academy-season-5-to-arrive-soon!-read-further-to-know-the-release-date

Green house Academy is a teen mystery drama show on Netflix. The story of this magnificent show revolves around a group of college students, who gang up to investigate the puzzling occurrences in their school. Despite receiving unfavourable reviews from critics, it garnered worldwide praise from the viewers. In fact the mystery drama is so popular among teens that it stretched up to four seasons since its release on 8 September, 2017.

After drooling over Season 4, fans of this show want to know when Season 5 will drop. Down below is everything you need to know!

The abrupt ending of season 4 lets the show take its course for a fifth season. And we are pretty sure that Giora Chamizer, the maker of the show has something in store that might surprise the fans in Season 5. Having said that, fans could have to wait a little longer before they get the glimpse of Season 5. The reason for the probable delay is because Giora Chamizer is busy with his other projects at the current moment.

So we can expect ‘Greenhouse Academy’ season 5 to release sometime in 2021, on Netflix.

Source: Netflix

Cast

We expect to see Finn Roberts as Hayley’s vulnerable but intelligent brother Alex Woods; Chris O’ Neal as Daniel Hayward, Cinthya Carmona as Sophie Cardona, Benjamin Papac as Max Miller, BJ Mitchell as Parker Grant, Parker Stevenson as Louis Osmond, Yiftach Mizrahi as Jason Osmond, Nadine Ellis as Judy Hayward, Ishai Golan as FBI Agent Carter Woods, Selina Giles as Ryan Woods, and Rafael Cebrian as Enzo.

What will Season 5 about?

In the finale episode of Season 3, the Client and his henchmen scheme an assault at the Annual Technology Conference and hold everyone hostage for a ransom of $100 million. Meanwhile, Daniel saves Hayley and Leo, who are kidnapped by Eric. Fans are excited to know the fate of their favourite characters. Season 5, if it happens will reveal a lot of things.