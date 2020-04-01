greenberg-set-to-take-same-pay-cut-as-players

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg is set to take the same pay cut as the players.

Reports initially suggested Greenberg and the executive team would agree to taking a 25 per cent pay cut.

The Rugby League Players’ Association are currently expected to finalise a 46 per cent cut in player wages to combat the financial impact of coronavirus.

With players already being paid almost half of the NRL year, roughly 75 per cent of the remaining seven months await should the entire season be wiped out.

According to Nine’s NRL reporter Danny Weidler, Greenberg will now take the same pay reduction as the players.

Prior to today’s news, the NRL CEO had come under heavy criticism for not taking the same pay cut as the players.

Wests Tigers centre Joseph Leilua hit out at Greenberg when he was informed the NRL boss would only take a 25 per cent cut.

“I don’t understand, I thought they said we were all in this together,” Leilua told Fox Sports.

“If the players have to agree to a 75 per cent cut, then why not the executives at headquarters as well,”

“I don’t agree with it. I’m here for the players and everyone who I’ve spoken to is asking the same question.

“I’m not going to name, names, I don’t want to talk out of school, but everyone is feeling the same way.

“We’re the players, without us there’s no product. We understand it’s tough times everywhere, but this doesn’t seem fair.

“If we’re all in it together then we’re all in it together.

