greenberg-cops-massive-pay-loss-amid-virus

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg will take leave without pay amid the coronavirus crisis, a new report says.

Greenberg and his executive team have copped a 25 per cent pay cut to help offset the ruinous cost of rugby league’s shutdown.

Yet the CEO has taken a further step, opting to remain home without salary. Greenberg’s base salary has been reported as $1.2 million; similar to the NRL’s top players.

His leave will come into effect once a pay cut deal is struck with players and NRL head office shuts down, Nine’s Danny Weidler wrote in his Sun Herald column. That may happen in about two weeks.

NRL players will lose about half of their income for this season, with a pay cut of about 75 per cent touted for the remaining seven months of their 2020 deals.

With the NRL forced to survive for now without its huge broadcast revenue, there are mass cuts across the rugby league landscape.

Many eyes were on Greenberg, with the NRL long accused of having a bloated management structure, and the chief executive will cop take a greater income loss than many players, Weidler wrote.