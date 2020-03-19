greenberg-confirms-d-day-warriors-meeting

Despite reports the Warriors will stay in Australia for the foreseeable future to ensure the survival of the NRL amid coronavirus, league CEO Todd Greenberg has revealed no official decision will come until his meeting with the club on Saturday.

The Warriors made the tough call following their season-opening fixture against Newcastle to stay in Australia to ensure at least that their round two match with Canberra could be played after New Zealand instated a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arrivals.

With the Warriors’ presence forming a big chunk of the viability of the league, Greenberg revealed the future of the league would become clear when he meets with the squad after the clash with the Raiders on Saturday.

Conflicting reports have cropped up throughout the week purporting to know the movements of the club, a sentiment which Greenberg dodged as he claimed the two parties were taking it “a step at a time.”

Greenberg to meet with Warriors on Saturday afternoon.

“I’ve had regular dialogue with the Warriors,” Greenberg told WWOS Radio. I spent a lot of time with them late into last Saturday night, making sure they were comfortable and that they had everything they needed for this week’s game.

“The undertaking I’ve got with them is we’ll meet straight after the game with them on Saturday on the Gold coast. We’re going to take it one step at a time.

“But absolute credit to Stephen Kearney and the senior players I talked to on Saturday night particularly who galvanised that team away from their families, away from the wives and children, because they’re doing it to try and keep rugby league afloat.

“Even if you’re not a Warriors fan you’ve got to give great credit to them for how they’ve handled themselves.”

Earlier in the week, Warriors CEO Cameron George said the club could “well kick on for a matter of weeks with the competition” despite the squad being stranded in Australia due to the pandemic.

While George confirmed initial reports that the playing group had at this point only agreed to stay in Australia until after Round 2, he believed the sentiment was beginning to change by the day, as the Warriors look to bunker in and keep the NRL season alive.

“There’s a lot of balls in the air, as everyone knows, about the future of the competition and what the players are intending to do post-this weekend,” he said.

“The club’s desire is that we continue on in the competition, however my commitment to the players and the club was that we’d get through this weekend. Everyone has different circumstances and for us it’s a little bit unique being in another country.”