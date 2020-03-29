green-prepared-for-aussie-stay-to-continue-nrl

New Zealand Warriors veteran Blake Green has revealed that the side is prepared to base themselves from Australia if that is the only way the NRL season can continue.

After playing an away game in Round 1, the Warriors played what was supposed to be a ‘home’ match in Round 2 against the Canberra Raiders in Australia in attempt to keep the season going, before the NRL was forced into postponing the remainder of the season.

Speaking exclusively to Nine News, Green said the Warriors were happy to remain in Australia and praised NRL CEO Todd Greenberg and ARL Commission chairman Peter V’Landys for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If the case is that we have to fly over and base ourselves in Australia to get some games going we’re more than happy to do that,” he said.

“I can only commend Todd and Peter V’Landys (for) how good they were with providing us with information and just the way they led the game to be honest.”

Green explained that the Warriors were prepared to remain in Australia if the season had continued, and he had even flown out his family, before they were all forced back to New Zealand due to the suspension of the season.

Green and his family are now in 14 days of isolation, per New Zealand’s laws and he says he has resorted to old school methods of entertainment.

“We were planning on remaining in Australia as long as possible to keep the comp going but we thought that we’d be able to fly everyone over, to fly our families and things over for the time being,” he said.

“We’ve gone back to what it was like I was a kid, been playing games of Uno, some puzzles and board games and trying to get my little boy to do some writing, but I’m not sure how they’re going to go in a few weeks.”