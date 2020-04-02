green-day’s-billie-joe-armstrong-said-he-played-his-first-ever-game-of-beer-pong-with-post-malone

If Post Malone is known for two things, it’s for his love of beer pong and face tattoos. Well, also his music. The rapper released his third album Hollywood’s Bleeding last year as a follow-up to the 2018 effort Beerbongs & Bentleys. The singer showed his love for beer pong on an episode of The Tonight Show where he challenged Jimmy Fallon to a friendly game. But Fallon isn’t the only celebrity who has competed in beer pong with the rapper: Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong recently revealed his first-ever game of beer pong was played with Post Malone.

On Wednesday night, Posty debuted a virtual beer pong tournament on Adult Swim. The rapper’s manager, Adam DeGross, went head-to-head with Malone during the tournament. The manager shared a clip of the game to his Instagram page. “Post and I are hosting Adult Swim (Cartoon Network) all night,” he wrote in the caption.

The post drew the attention of Green Day vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong. Armstrong recalled the first time he ever played the drinking game, saying his inaugural round was with the beer pong master himself: “I played my first game of beer pong with @postmalone,” he wrote succinctly in a comment.

Check out the clip of Posty playing beer pong on Adult Swim above.

Hollywood’s Bleeding is out now via Republic. Get it here.