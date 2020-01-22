greek-islands-stage-general-strike-against-migrant-camps,-saying-‘we-want-our-islands-back’

Thousands of residents on Greek islands hosting large migrant camps on Wednesday kicked off a day of protests, demanding the immediate removal of asylum-seekers.

The islands of Lesbos, Samos and Chios staged a general strike, shutting down shops and public services and rallying in central squares, many protesters waving Greek flags.

“We want our islands back, we want our lives back,” was the main slogan.

Asylum-seekers “should be shared out across Greece,” 72-year-old Lesbos pensioner Efstratios Peppas told AFP.

“And Europe must assume its responsibilities. It too must take migrants,” he said.

The largest camp of Moria on Lesbos island, with a capacity for 2,840 people, hosts more than 19,000 asylum seekers.

“You can’t walk alone outside after dark, people get stabbed,” Mr Peppas said.