🔥Great Portland Estates says there is still demand for new London offices despite Covid-19🔥

Great Portland Estates on Friday said businesses are still on the lookout for new offices, despite the coronavirus crisis hurting other parts of the property developer’s empire.

Chief executive Toby Courtauld​ said in the last week the firm had offers from potential tenants in private equity and financial services to take space that GPE is building.

Courtauld said: “These companies expect life to return to normal eventually, and London to continue its position as one of the world’s greatest commercial centres.”

But he added that GPE is not immune to Covid-19 disruption, with the London landlord paid only around 67% of the quarterly rent bill it was due.

Retail and restaurant tenants have closed sites due to the lockdown.

GPE said it is supporting occupiers, particularly in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, through agreeing on a case by case basis the payment of monthly rents or deferring rental payments.

A decision about payment of a final dividend will be made once the year end results are finalised in May.