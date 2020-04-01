🔥Great British Menu 2020 restaurants: Who are Scotland chefs Ross Bryans, Roberta Hall, Amy Elles and Gordon Jones?🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

The producers of Great British Menu didn’t predict the UK living a restaurant-less existence by the time the series made it to TV, but boy are we grateful they were in the dark.

It means that by tuning in to BBC Two at 8pm for three nights a week, we can freely indulge in expertly cooked, creative plates of food from some of the country’s top chefs – all without a single mention of coronavirus.

Of course, the impact of the pandemic hasn’t spared the chefs on tonight’s round: one starring chef has had to push back the opening of her new restaurant while the rest have needed to close temporarily.

This week it’s the Scotland rounds, where the chefs are either Scottish themselves, or look after restaurants north of the boarder.

As we’re keen to celebrate all those who make the hospitality industry great at the moment, we’ve decided to give you the lowdown on all of this week’s chefs.

From a chef who helped Jason Atherton open his first New York restaurant, to one who keeps his entire menu a surprise to diners, this is what you need to know about the chefs battling it out on Great British Menu this week.

Ross Bryans

Who is Ross Bryans?

Irvine-born Bryans is currently the head chef at London restaurant Les 110 de Taillevent. Before that, he worked in top fine dining restaurants across the UK, including three Michelin-starred Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea, and Jason Atherton’s lauded Pollen Street Social, where he held the role of head chef. In 2015, Bryans went out to New York to help Atherton launch The Clocktower, the restaurateur’s first venue in the city.

Where is Les 110 de Taillevent?

The restaurant is in London’s Marylebone, located at 16 Cavendish Square, W1G 9DD.

What kind of food does Les 110 de Taillevent serve?

The food is important at Les 110 de Taillevent – but it has a serious contender. Les 110 de Taillevent is best known for its enthusiasm and dedication to wine education, serving a mind-boggling 110 different wines by the glass. Each dish on Bryans’s French-influenced menu comes with four suggested wine pairings, with plates ranging from a Taste of London award-winning lobster spelt risotto to squab pigeon with heritage beetroot, glazed salsify and Yorkshire rhubarb.

Roberta Hall

Who is Roberta Hall?

Roberta Hall was born and bred in Edinburgh, and now runs her own restaurant, The Little Chartroom, in the city. Kicking off her cooking career at 16, Hall has since worked with the acclaimed chef Tom Kitchin at Michelin-starred The Kitchin, before moving on to Dominic Jack’s Castle Terrace, located directly beneath Edinburgh Castle.

Where is The Little Chartroom?

The Little Chartroom is in central Edinburgh, at 30 Albert Place, EH7 5HN.

What kind of food does The Little Chartroom serve?

Hall has been influenced by French techniques, but her menu pays tribute to her Scottish roots throughout. A quail dish is served with a mushroom broth, onions and prunes, while the set menu features a dessert of rhubarb cranachan – a traditional Scottish pudding made with oats and whisky.

Amy Elles

Who is Amy Elles?

Elles is taking part in the Scotland round, but was actually born in London. She started her career cooking at Harrods, before working at Exmouth Market favourite Moro and at Heston Blumenthal’s three Michelin-starred The Fat Duck in Bray. After moving to the east coast of Scotland, Elles set up catering company Stocks Events and now owns The Harbour Cafe in Fife.

Where is The Harbour Cafe?

The Harbour Cafe is perched right on the rocky seafront at Elie Harbour in Fife (KY9 1DT).

What kind of food does The Harbour Cafe serve?

First things first, The Harbour Cafe isn’t actually open yet – it was due to open its doors for the first time on April 2, but that has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. When it does open, the waterside restaurant plans to focus on showcasing fresh, local seafood. It’s menu of simple dishes includes the likes of brown crab, lobsters and langoustines served with lemon and sourdough, as well as takeaway options including forfar bridies, a kind of Scottish meat pasty.

Gordon Jones

Who is Gordon Jones?

Jones was born in Birmingham, but largely grew up in Scotland after moving there as a child. He began his kitchen career at just 14 years old in an Indian restaurant, before going on to train under the likes of Michelin-starred chefs Martin Wishart and Martin Blunos. He now runs Menu Gordon Jones, an acclaimed restaurant in Bath.

Where is Menu Gordon Jones?

Menu Gordon Jones can be found in the Bear Flat area of Bath, at 2 Wellsway, BA2 3AQ.

What kind of food does Menu Gordon Jones serve?

That’s a trickier question than you might expect – there’s no a la carte, and Menu Gordon Jones serves a “surprise” tasting menu only. Modern British plates are inflected with Indian and flavours from wider Asia, with previous dishes including Cornish pollock ceviche with Isle of Wight tomatoes and green strawberries, and veal sweetbreads with red cabbage and pineapple.