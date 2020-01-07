great-britain-through-to-face-nick-kyrgios-and-australia-in-atp-cup-quarter-finals

Great Britain will take on Australia in the quarter-finals of the ATP Cup, after Belgium fought back to beat Bulgaria in Sydney.

Britain had earlier beaten Moldova 3-0 to keep their hopes of progressing as Group C winners alive, but they needed David Goffin and co. to come up trumps to ensure their passage to the final eight.

Dimitar Kuzmanov had put the Bulgarians in front, thumping Steve Darcis 6-0 6-3 and things looked bleak for Britain when Grigor Dimitrov took the first set against Goffin.

But the world No. 11 fought back to win, before doubles pairing Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen did the same to Alexandar Lazarov and Dimitrov to send the Brits through.

Tim Henman’s side will now await the arrival of Lleyton Hewitt’s Australia to Sydney, after they emerged as Group F winners in Brisbane.

Group F was significantly tougher to come out of than Britain’s Group C, with Canada and Germany both stronger sides, on paper at least, than anything Britain have been faced with.

Australia, too, will provide a stiff test. John Millman, Nick Kyrgios and world No. 18 Alex de Minaur have undertaken singles duties, remaining collectively unbeaten.

Henman will have been encouraged by his team’s efforts in their past two matches, after their shock defeat to Bulgaria on Day 1.

Dan Evans, standing in as Britain’s No. 1 seed in the absence of Andy Murray, stepped up to the plate in fine fashion to beat Goffin to keep the Brits’ hopes alive, while Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury recovered from their opening day defeat to win back-to-back matches.

Cam Norrie also bounced back from his disappointing loss against Belgian veteran Steve Darcis to help the Brits secure a 3-0 lead, although it was Evans’ ruthless 6-2 6-2 dispatching of world No. 46 Albot that was more impressive and all but guarantees him a place in the world’s top-40 for the first time in his career.

Stiffer tests are to come. This was, after all, very much a winnable group.

It’s hard to imagine the Brits coming through against Australia, who boast a very strong singles line-up.

Kyrgios looked fired up in his dramatic 7-6 (9-7) 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-5) win over world No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas in his final group stage singles match – a match where Tsitsipas injured his own father with a racquet smash – and is typically a different beast to contend with in team competitions.

He’s also been on his best behaviour, and smiled after his win over Tsitsipas: ‘I’m on probation so I’ve got to stay in check. I’m trying, I’m trying.’

Novak Djokovic’s Serbia and Russia are the other sides to have guaranteed their spot in the final eight, although it would be a major shock if Rafael Nadal’s Spain do not join them on Wednesday.





