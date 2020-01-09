great-britain-knocked-out-of-atp-cup-after-thrilling-2-1-defeat-to-australia

Great Britain are out of ATP Cup after losing a thrilling tie-break to Australia in the deciding doubles match.

Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury were beaten by Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur 3-6 6-3 18-16 in a gruelling and nail-biting match.

Team GB had the chance to see out the game when leading 11-10, but the hosts rallied to eventually win the game 18-16.

Murray missed the decisive point returning Kyrgios’ serve long, but there was then a nervous wait due to a challenge.

When the serve was confirmed good, Kyrgios celebrated on the ground of the court with an exhausted de Minaur, as the Sydney crowd erupted.

Australia are now through to the semi-finals and will take on either Belgium or Rafael Nadal’s Spain, and it could still be a Kyrgios versus Novak Djokovic decider if Serbia reach the final.

‘That was the most stressful tie-breaker I’ve ever been involved in,’ says Kyrgios.

‘I’ll definitely be having a couple of red wines tonight.’

Dan Evans had kept Team GB in the mix by narrowly beating De Minaur in a three-set thriller after Kyrgios’ opening singles victory over Cameron Norrie.

Argentina and Russia contest the other quarter-final and will play either Serbia or Canada for a place in the final.

The inaugural men’s ATP Cup has played against the back-drop of devastating bushfires across Australia, with Kyrgios, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal committing to taking part in charity matches after the tournament.

Kyrgios has already pledged $200 for every ace he hits in the competition, while Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniaki and Stefanos Tsitsipas will also play int the charity matches to raise funds for those affected.

