great-britain-knocked-out-of-atp-cup-after-jamie-murray-and-joe-salisbury-throw-away-four-match-points-to-lose-dramatic-tie-break

Great Britain were knocked out of the inaugural ATP Cup after losing their quarter-final tie 2-1 to Australia.

Alex De Minaur and Nick Kyrgios collapsed to the court after winning the final point in the doubles against Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury.

It had been a thrilling match, Murray and Salisbury winning the first set 6-3 before losing the second 6-3 and taking the crowd at Ken Rosewall Arena to a tie-break.

Kyrgios served at 17-16 and Salisbury returned long, but before the win could be given the British challenged whether the world number 29’s serve had gone in.

The review showed it clearly had and the unlikely pair fell to the ground.