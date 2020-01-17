great-britain-fed-cup-finals-hopes-dealt-blow-as-johanna-konta-pulls-out

Great Britain’s hopes of qualifying for the inaugural Fed Cup Finals have been dealt a major blow after Johanna Konta decided not to play in the competition in 2020.

Britain’s top-ranked player has been struggling with a knee injury and has played just one competitive match since last year’s US Open – where she reached the quarter-finals.

Konta, the world No. 13, has been passed fit to compete at the Australian Open next week – she starts against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur – but is ‘managing’ her ongoing knee issue and has taken the decision to not represent Anne Keothavong’s side in February’s qualifier against Slovakia.

Team GB’s hopes of reaching the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest now appear unlikely, after the loss of their best player by some distance.

Konta has won her past 11 matches, including two against Kazakhstan in April that saw Britain promoted to the World Group for the first time in 26 years.

The competition has subsequently been revamped, meaning the Brits need to beat Slovakia in Bratislava to progress to the week-long Fed Cup Finals in Budapest in April, and Keothavong will have to mastermind a win without her most prominent star.

‘I had a really good chat with Anne in November and so everyone who is important to me does know about this decision and has been really supportive and on board with it,’ said Konta.

‘It’s kind of a combination of things: it’s an Olympic year, I’m looking to schedule things slightly differently for the longevity of my body and to be able to come back in following years and hopefully play more Fed Cup.’

Konta’s team-mate Katie Boulter was also coy over her involvement in Bratislava, meaning Britain could be without the two singles players who fired them back to the elite last year.

‘I haven’t confirmed my status on Fed Cup at the moment,’ said Boulter, who faces world No. 5 Elina Svitolina in the first round in Melbourne. ‘It is something I am going to focus on after the Australian Open.’

In better news for British tennis, Harriet Dart qualified for the Australian Open main draw, beating Giulia Gatto-Monticone 6-1 6-3.

She achieved the same feat last season but was hammered in the first round of the main draw 6-0 6-0 by Maria Sharapova.





