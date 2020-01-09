grease-actor-edd-byrnes-dies-aged-87

Grease star Edd Byrnes has died at the age of 87, it has been announced.

The Hollywood actor died suddenly at his home in Santa Monica on Thursday (9 January), TMZ reports.

His cause of death is said to be natural.

In 1978’s Grease, Edd starred alongside John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, as host of the National Bandstand dance-off.

Edd was also known for starring in private detective TV series 77 Sunset Strip, which ran from 1958 to 1964.

Other acting credits include Charlie’s Angels, Murder She Wrote, Married With Children, Maverick and Love Boat.

Outside of movies, Edd also enjoyed success as a recording artist and had landed a hit single with Kookie Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb), which reached number four in 1959 and went on to spend an impressive 13 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Edd is survived by longtime partner Catherine Gross, and son Logan, who is a news anchor in San Diego.

This is a breaking new story and is developing.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Death in Paradise series nine recap: Will romance spark with Jack and Anna or will she kill him? Five questions we have after episode one

MORE: Harvey Weinstein judge refuses to stand down after threatening jail sentence over mobile phone





