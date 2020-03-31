grcc-student-leaders-donate-$8k-to-classmates-in-need

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 / 10: 29 AM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 31, 2020 / 10: 29 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Student leaders at Grand Rapids

Community College have donated thousands of dollars to help classmates who are struggling

financially amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

GRCC officials said Tuesday that the Student Alliance donated $8,000 — giving $5,500 to the emergency fund and $2,500 to the college’s food pantry.

Since March 11, the college said more than 100 students have

received food assistance with donations from the Secchia Institute for Culinary

Education, campus dining and local business.

There will be a second curbside food pickup for students at

12 p.m. Wednesday outside the Student Center on Lyon Street in Grand Rapids. More

information on campus resources can be found online.

Those who are interested in donating food or money can find

more information online.

The college has given more than $12,000 in loans and grants

this semester — GRCC said that is double what it needed to provide during the

entire 2018-2019 academic year.