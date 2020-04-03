gray-television-to-launch-late-night-newscast-on-coronavirus-developments

Gray Television is launching a late night newscast focusing on the coronavirus pandemic, with Greta Van Susteren and Lee Zurik hosting.

Full Court Press Now will launch on Monday across Gray’s stations in 93 markets. The show will draw on reporting from Gray’s newsrooms in local markets, with a focus on what public officials, private companies and health providers are doing.

The nightly show expands on Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren, the weekend politics and public affairs show which launched last fall. Last Sunday’s episode featured interviews with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Van Susteren will host the nightly show from her home studio while Zurik will contribute from WVUE-TV’s studio in New Orleans, where he is lead anchor and leads Gray’s investigative team InvestigateTV. The unit recently launched a county-by-county tracker of coronavirus cases.

Gray’s TV stations cover 24 percent of U.S. households. Full Court Press is syndicated to Gray stations and other markets including New York, Washington and Los Angeles, reaching 80% of the country.

Lisa Allen is the executive producer of Full Court Press and Gray’s senior vice president is the executive in charge, while Cary Glotzer, the CEO of Tupelo-Raycom, is in charge of production.