grapefruit,-fennel,-burrata,-olive-oil-and-sea-salt

This combination of sweet, fresh and crisp, salty, creamy and fatty is so enlivening. Use your favourite extra-virgin olive oil to drizzle over it.
The burrata, a creamy white cheese made by forming a pouch of mozzarella and stuffing it with shredded mozzarella scraps and cream, is delicious with the citrus segments and a touch of chilli and salt.
Contents
SERVES
Four
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pink grapefruit
- 1 white grapefruit
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 large fennel bulb or 2 medium ones
- ¼ tsp fennel seeds, very lightly toasted, then crushed
- Sea salt
- 1 red chilli, halved, deseeded and finely shredded
- About 8 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil (you may want to use a little bit more)
- 2 x 200g tubs of burrata, or 4 x 100g tubs
METHOD
- Prepare both grapefruit. Cut a slice from the top and the bottom of each fruit. Sit each one on its base and slice off the peel and pith, cutting from top to bottom and following the curve all the way round. Cut the fruit into thin slices, removing any seeds. Pour the juice that gathers on your chopping board into a small bowl.
- Put the lemon juice in a medium bowl. Quarter the fennel and remove any coarse outer layer (this layer can sometimes be discoloured in patches). Trim the tips and remove and reserve any fronds.
- Cut the core from each quarter and, using a mandolin or a very sharp knife, shave or slice the fennel very thinly, lengthwise, adding it to the lemon juice as soon as it’s cut (the juice stops it discolouring).
- Put the fennel and the citrus fruits on a platter. Scatter with the fennel seeds, salt and chilli, and add any of the little fronds you reserved. Add the collected grapefruit juice and 4 tbsp of extra-virgin olive oil.
- Put the burrata on top, grind on some black pepper, sprinkle a little salt on each bit of cheese and add some more oil.
- As soon as you break open the burrata the cream on the inside runs out and mixes with the oil and juices. Do this immediately before serving, or serve the balls of burrata whole for the juices to remain vibrant.