grapefruit,-fennel,-burrata,-olive-oil-and-sea-salt

This combination of sweet, fresh and crisp, salty, creamy and fatty is so enlivening. Use your favourite extra-virgin olive oil to drizzle over it.

The burrata, a creamy white cheese made by forming a pouch of mozzarella and stuffing it with shredded mozzarella scraps and cream, is delicious with the citrus segments and a touch of chilli and salt.

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

1 pink grapefruit

1 white grapefruit

Juice of 1 lemon

1 large fennel bulb or 2 medium ones

¼ tsp fennel seeds, very lightly toasted, then crushed

Sea salt

1 red chilli, halved, deseeded and finely shredded

About 8 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil (you may want to use a little bit more)

2 x 200g tubs of burrata, or 4 x 100g tubs

METHOD