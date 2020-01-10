grantchester,-series-5-episode-1,-review: as-edgy-as-a-toasted-teacake-but-there’s-bite-beneath-the-cosy-surface

There’s always one party pooper and here it was dour DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green). While his police colleagues admired a glamorous undergraduate strutting through down the cobbled streets in her finery, Geordie drily noted: “She’ll be picking sick out of that blonde hair come midnight, mark my words. It’s the same every year. Spring bloody balls.”
As period crime drama Grantchester (ITV) returned for a fifth series, it was 1957 and Cambridge students were letting their hair down. The local plod were busy making arrests for punch-ups and drunken disorderliness until a far more serious case came along.
When a student from a prestigious female-only college was found floating dead in the River Cam after an end-of-term bash, Geordie was soon leading a tangled murder investigation.
Naturally, he roped in dashing vicar Reverend Will Davenport (Tom Brittney, who inherited the clerical collar from James Norton last year) to help infiltrate the murky world of campus politics and catch the killer.
To do so, the mismatched duo had to navigate secret drinking societies (the Berserkers, one was called, in a sly nod to the Bullingdon Club), strange initiation rites and raucous pill-popping parties. It was all surprisingly risqué, recalling that notorious Morse episode when the irascible Inspector was forced to get to grips with the acid house rave scene.
The script touched on class snobbery, sexist double standards and female empowerment. Was the all-female college really a mutually supportive sisterhood or a status-obsessed nest of vipers?
In this gripping game of collegiate Cluedo, the culprit turned out to be the best friend, with the champagne bottle, on the riverbank. Yet there were still some twists in store, as it turned out that the murderer was traumatised by being date-raped.
As her righteously angry college principal (Siobhan Redmond) said: “How can a man in a wig, judging a young woman, understand how she might feel in that situation? It’s not fair.”
Deftly adapted from James Runcie’s books by writer John Jackson, Grantchester remains replete with gentle charm. Each episode drifts by in a bucolic haze but before you know it, you’re emotionally invested in the outcome.
The world-weary copper and the man of the cloth, fascinated by the darker side of human nature, share an enjoyable odd couple bromance. Brittney’s strapping clergymen might not be as well-drawn or delicately played as his predecessor Norton’s but he makes for a sympathetic co-lead. There were promising hints, too, of potential romance with wisecracking local journalist Ellie Harding (the likeable Lauren Carse).
It might feel about as edgy as a toasted teacake but a little like the BBC’s Call the Midwife, Grantchester has bite beneath the cosy surface. Not only was this episode themed around gender politics but there was also a poignant sub-plot about the forbidden love between closeted curate Leonard (Al Weaver) and gay photographer Daniel (Oliver Dimsdale).
Rather like its enigmatic priest with a colourful past, this quietly subversive show has hidden depths.