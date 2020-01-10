grantchester,-series-5-episode-1,-review: as-edgy-as-a-toasted-teacake-but-there’s-bite-beneath-the-cosy-surface

There’s always one party pooper and here it was dour DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green). While his police colleagues admired a glamorous undergraduate strutting through down the cobbled streets in her finery, Geordie drily noted: “She’ll be picking sick out of that blonde hair come midnight, mark my words. It’s the same every year. Spring bloody balls.”

As period crime drama Grantchester (ITV) returned for a fifth series, it was 1957 and Cambridge students were letting their hair down. The local plod were busy making arrests for punch-ups and drunken disorderliness until a far more serious case came along.

When a student from a prestigious female-only college was found floating dead in the River Cam after an end-of-term bash, Geordie was soon leading a tangled murder investigation.

Naturally, he roped in dashing vicar Reverend Will Davenport (Tom Brittney, who inherited the clerical collar from James Norton last year) to help infiltrate the murky world of campus politics and catch the killer.