grant-to-help-west-michigan-small-businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Businesses in West Michigan that are facing financial hardship due to impacts of COVID-19 may be eligible for grant money.

The Right Place, in collaboration with the Michigan Economic Developement Corporation and regional partners, was awarded $1 million from the Michigan Small Bussiness Relief Program.

“In this unprecedented time of economic and business stress, we want to do everything we can for West Michigan businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak,” The Right Place said in a statement.

Businesses with less than 50 people can apply for the grant. The money can be used to help with payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses and other expenses.

The grant covers Barry, Ionia, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, and Osceola counties.

More information on the grant and applications can be found on The Right Place’s website.

