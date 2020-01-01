grant-mccann-fumes-at-hull-city’s-pre-match-treatment-but-jarrod-bowen-ensures-last-laugh-against-sheffield-wednesday

- Sheffield Wednesday 0 Hull City 1
Grant McCann launched an extraordinary attack on Sheffield Wednesday after his Hull City side made it three wins from four courtesy of Jarrod Bowen’s 17th goal of the season.
The £20million-rated attacking midfielder rifled home George Honeyman’s low cross in the 61st minute to lift McCann’s side to the brink of the play-off places.
But the Hull manager was almost beside himself afterwards as he raged at the alleged treatment by Wednesday staff before the game.
McCann said: “Sheffield Wednesday made me park 10 minutes away in my car, which was strange. Usually when any managers come to our stadium, they park right at the front.
“They then turned all the plugs off in the changing room, so we didn’t have any music. The stewards were arguing with my staff before the game over plugs – it was ridiculous.
“There were a lot of things before the game where they tried to put us off. If you come to the KCOM, you couldn’t be more looked after with how friendly our staff are.
“I just find it really sad that people can do that to opposition teams. But it is what is it. We focused on the football and got the job done.”
McCann has frequently stated that Bowen is not for sale in January, despite a whole host of top flight clubs being linked.
Aston Villa, Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton have all been credited with interest in the 23-year-old, widely regarded as one of the finest talents outside of the Premier League.
Whether or not Hull choose to cash in on their star man remains to be seen, but keeping him until the summer at least could hold the key to their promotion hopes.
McCann, who is hoping to secure a deal for Barnsley striker Mallik Wilks, said of Bowen: “I’ve said it all along, the club are not actively looking to sell Jarrod – definitely not in this window anyway.
“As we know, money talks, but we feel we’re in a good position to keep moving up this league and he’s key to that.”
The hosts were booed off and Owls boss Garry Monk said he had no knowledge of McCann’s complaints.
He had plenty to say about his own side, though, after a third straight loss, admitting: “Of course’s that not good enough and I feel angry about it. Actions speak louder than words and we will see their reaction now.”
Match details
Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson; Iorfa, Lees, Borner, Fox; Reach (Murphy 64), Hutchinson, Bannan, Harris; Winnall (Rhodes 60), Nuhiu (Fletcher 46).
Subs not used: Lee, Pelupessy, Odubajo, Wildsmith.
Hull City: Long; Pennington, Burke, de Wijs, Lichaj; Batty, Honeyman (Da Silva Lopes 72); Bowen, Irvine, Grosicki (Lewis-Potter 79), Eaves (Bowler 80).
Subs not used: Tafazolli, Ingram, McKenzie, Fleming
Referee: Jeremy Simpson.
Attendance: 24,842.