grange-hill-star-george-wilson-reveals-he-smashed-up-loft-when-career-dried-up-as-he-opens-up-about-bipolar-disorder

Former Grange Hill star George Wilson has opened up about being diagnosed with a bipolar disorder and revealed at one time it got so bad he smashed his loft up.

The actor was just 15 when he starred as Ziggy in the hit show but the added pressure of being in the limelight caused George’s life to spiral out of control.

Speaking about his time on the popular children’s show, he exclaimed to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: ‘The first four years were great, doing the show there were no problems, it was only towards the end the pressure was getting to me a bit.

‘Being recognised everywhere you go was just getting to me a bit at that age.

‘Things built up and I am not saying all of the time but sometimes fame can be a bad thing.

‘I started crying for no reason – I found myself breaking down during scenes and I would walk away and go hide behind a rock.’

George explained to the This Morning hosts that he thought his life after Grange Hill would be so different but he admitted he struggled with doing ‘normal jobs’.

He continued: ‘I had delusions and was imagining things. When I came out of Grange Hill I thought I was like Brad Pitt and was going to walk into Hollywood.

‘It wasn’t to be and I worked normal jobs and later on, I didn’t mind that but at the time it was hard getting abuse behind my back.

‘My nan passed away and it came to a climax and I lost it totally and smashed my loft up, threw things out the window, I was out of control.’

George went on to comment that he kept getting knocked down in his ‘prime’ until he was finally diagnosed with bipolar in 2011 and he has released a book in a bid to help other people.

He added: ‘Things are doing well for me now, I am getting scripts and I am taking life a lot easier than I used to.’

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.





