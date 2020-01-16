grandparents-‘locked-young-grandchildren-in-wooden-cages-on-their-beds’

A pair of grandparents kept their young grandchildren captive in wooden cages attached to their beds, police say.

James H Bond, 69, and Pamela Deloris Bond, 66, were arrested after police discovered the cages during a welfare check at the home in Smiths Station, Alabama on Monday.

Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s office said they found four children in the home aged three, four, ten and eleven. They also discovered two cages made of wood with hasp latches and locks on them.

A fifth child, who is eight months old, was also found to live at the home, but was not there at the time of the police investigation.

The children’s mother, 30-year-old Kylla Michelle Mann, was arrested alongside James and Pamela Bond. She also lives in the home with the children’s grandparents, according to ABC News.

In a statement, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office wrote: ‘(The) Investigation revealed evidence that the children had been locked in the cages on multiple occasions.’

All five children were removed from the home by authorities. It is unclear if they were given to another family member or if they are in the state’s custody.

German shepherd gives birth to lime green puppy who’s now been named Hulk

Kylla Mann, Pamela Bond and Deloris Bond were all charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a child less than six years old and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Pamela Bond was additionally charged with one count of tampering with evidence. She is being held on a $123,000 bond.

Kylla Mann and Deloris bond were held on a $122,000 bond.