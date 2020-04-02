🔥Grandfather and granddaughter have 'socially distanced' daily dance-offs during coronavirus lockdown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A grandfather and his six-year-old granddaughter have come up with a creative way of spending time together during the coronavirus lockdown by doing daily dance-offs across the street from each other.

Little Kira Neely is used to seeing her grandfather, 80-year-old Marvin Neely, every day, so when the two families from Nashville, Tennessee began to stay at home earlier this month, they had to find new ways of playing together.

The pair live across the street from each other and usually play together and take walks, mum Sherrie Neely said.

Upset about not being able to hug her grandfather, Kira came up with the idea of a dance-off with him on the street that separates her house with his house.

“She was very much up for the challenge and had her game face on and my dad of course immediately embraced it,” Ms Neely told Good Morning America.

“My dad would do anything she asked him to do. Dancing had not been one of those things but I was surprised at how good he was.”

Posting the video of the pair dancing to Jackson 5’s ABC on Facebook, Ms Neely said: “Kira loves her ‘Papa’ so much and they’ve now started daily ‘dance offs’ since the virus is keeping them separated.

“My dad is turning 81 years old next month and I’ve never seen him dance, but he’s really putting forth great effort and has some special moves.”

The sweet video has now been viewed more than 920,000 times and shared almost 26,000 times.

Ms Neely said her parents moved across the street when Kira was born and grandfather Mr Neely attends all of her activities, including father-daughter events at her school​.

“It’s been a really special relationship because otherwise it would just be the two of us,” she said.

“Having mum and dad next door, it’s been such a wonderful thing for Kira because our family is larger.”

Ms Neely said Kira has been upset about not being able to hug her grandparents or bake a cake for her grandfather’s upcoming 81st birthday.

“We did FaceTime once but it’s easier to just go outside and talk to them,” she said.

“My dad sits outside in a chair and just watches her play and sometimes they kick a ball back and forth and she’s been able to draw pictures and hang them up for them to see.

“Sometimes we just sit out there and talk with the distance between us.”

More than two months after the first coronavirus case in the United States, the country has 215,344 confirmed cases and 5,112 people have died from the virus.