granddad-becomes-britain’s-most-unlikely-pin-up-after-selling-jeans-with-these-saucy-pictures

All Mario Grazino wanted to do was sell some jeans, but it turns out his good looks and interior design choices have turned him into an internet sensation.

After posting an advertisement on Facebook to sell the jeans, his cheeky poses went viral.

The original post said ‘Man jeans for sale 34 waist length 32 lines’. It’s not the text that wows, though, but the images.

Mario Graziano, who lives in Liskeard, Cornwall, accompanied the description with some rather saucy pictures of him modelling the jeans.

The 54-year-old says: ‘Everything started with one pair of jeans, it was a beautiful pair of jeans I bought, like Strictly Come Dancing.

‘I was wearing in the street and I was working, lots of people was looking at me with this pair of jeans and had a laugh. So I decided it was best way to put them in the wardrobe and keep them safely.

‘One day I decided to put it on eBay and I had 1,000, 2,000 people watching it. That’s how I started my procedure on marketstore.’

It obviously worked, as the original post has been shared hundreds of times, and people from across the world have been sending him ‘offers’ (although it’s not totally clear what for).

The Italian Stallion said: ‘You’ve got to keep occupied and got to keep your brain going, you know what I mean? The posts are very good, you’ve got to convince the people to buy the stuff.

‘A lot of people on eBay want to sell their stuff, but they just put it up in the package, they put it on the table and they take a photo.’

Mario has now been dubbed the ‘Liskeard Lothario’, and is basking in his new found fame, regularly giving updates on his whereabouts to his Facebook fans.

He’s also getting recognised in the street due to his modelling, saying: ‘It doesn’t matter where I’m going, people stop me and say “are you the guy from Facebook?”

‘They stop and they want to take a photo and stuff like that. My daughter said to me “dad you’re everywhere, you’re on Twitter and in the newspaper”.

‘I don’t think it’s going to last very long, it’s like anything. People will get cheesed off to see me and say “I’ve had enough of him”.’

Although his ‘regular’ job is selling plants on a market in Plymouth, Mario’s still going to make the most of his viral potential.

Giving an update to the local press, he said he plans to start selling different garments including underwear and swimwear, although plants remain his ‘favourite love and affection’.

He said, ‘Without Facebook I don’t think I would achieve this beautiful goal we have achieved. It’s very wonderful what has happened in these couple of months to sell my trousing.

‘All my trousing are ready to go and basically I will do some more trousing next week or following weeks and very soon the summer is coming in and I’ll be selling lots of underwear, boxer shorts, jeans, swimming costume and of course my favourite love and affection, the plants.’

