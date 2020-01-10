granddad-84,-dies-after-being-hit-by-police-car-while-out-buying-morning-paper

A pensioner was killed after being knocked down by a police car while out buying his morning newspaper.

The 84-year-old grandfather was walking alone when he was hit by the patrol car on Wednesday morning.

He was struck at 11.15am while walking on a pedestrian crossing in Wirral, Merseyside, and was rushed to Aintree Hospital with serious injuries.

On Friday, his heartbroken family said relatives were at his bedside when he died on Thursday afternoon.

The husband was a father-of-three and was described as a ‘real family man’.

Relatives said: ‘It is very, very raw for everybody.’

On Wednesday, the incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is an automatic response due to the police involvement.

It will manage the investigation into the fatal crash.

The police car which struck the pensioner was not responding to an emergency, the Liverpool Echo reported.

Witnesses said the vehicle had its blue lights flashing, but that does not signify a 999 situation, and can instead warn of a ‘police presence’.

One mum was on the other side of the road with her five-year-old daughter as the victim stood on the opposite pavement, at the crossing.

She said she saw the pensioner make a run for it before he was struck, before she yelled ‘Stop!’ to try and warn him.

The man was struck, hitting the police car’s front windscreen, which was visibly smashed and caved in at the scene.

A huge emergency response was sent to the scene, with up to 13 police vehicles parked up nearby.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said after the accident: ‘We can confirm that a police vehicle was involved in an incident with a male pedestrian. The incident happened around 11: 15 am.’

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to tweet @MerPolCC or ring 101, quoting ref. 316 of 8/1/20 or tweet @CrimestoppersUK, or telephone anonymously on 0800 555111.