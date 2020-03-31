grand-tour-season-4-,-episode-2-release-date:-will-there-be-any-further-episodes?-read-to-know-latest-updates-here.

Fans are really eager to watch the further episodes of the car-focussed show , the Grand Tour. Unfortunately, the show has stopped due to COVID – 19 outbreak. Due to this, the viewers feel that the further episodes will not be telecasted. Well, you do not need to worry. Jeremy Clarkson has some good news for us. Get to know about it below.

The Grand Tour season 4 was called off in December. The show had three hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond. They swapped cars for boats in Cambodia and Vietnam. The series was super successful on the television.

What’s the good news?

Well, as I told earlier, the show’s host and co-creator, Jeremy Clarkson announced some good news. So aren’t you excited to know what it is? Well, he revealed that episode 2 of The Grand Tour season 4 is almost ready. This, it will come up on the screens soon.

But we also know that upcoming episodes of The Grand Tour after season 2 will take a longer time to release.

He even revealed that two of the special episodes are also getting delayed due to COVID – 19 outbreak. All because they cannot go for any international locations at this point of time.

No official announcement about the release date has been made yet. However, Jeremy did reveal that it will come soon.

About The Grand Tour season 4, episode 2

The exact theme for the second episode is not yet clear. But we do know that it will start in La Réunion and then ends largely in Madagascar.

So all you can do right now is to wait for the show’s return. Likewise, many other shows have been delayed. Stay connected for all the information.