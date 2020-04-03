grand-theft-auto-6;-release-date,-set-and-other-details-you-need-to-know!

The very popular video game, Grand Theft Auto, is coming out hopefully with the sixth installment much to the delight of all the fans. After holding their patience and waiting for a long time, fans are ready to see what the game will out with.However, as expected from a reputable company like the Rockstar, they are very tight-lipped about the whole situation. But what we do know is that even Grand Theft Auto 5 came out way back in 2013. So we can expect that the next installment will be coming out very soon. It is only a matter of time of when and where.So, here is everything we know so far about the sixth installment of the highly-awaited game: Rockstar has not released any official announcement for the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 yet, which means that there will not be any release anytime soon. However, 2020 seems like a better chance. However, with the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus, the release for the game will likely be delayed.Several rumors are going on about where Grand Theft Auto will be set. Rockstar might repeat history, and if that is the case, then Vice City or Liberty City are likely to appear again. However, they might choose new locations as well because that was the plan after Grand Theft Auto Online.“To grow this world until it’s the world. We’re just going to add on new things to it, new places all the time”.“The only limitation is the size of the disc and how much memory we’ve got. We could, if we wanted, simulate the entire world, different countries, whatever”.